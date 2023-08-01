On Tuesday, Amed Rosario (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023

Tuesday, August 1, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

Ken Waldichuk TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Looking to place a prop bet on Amed Rosario? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Explore More About This Game

Amed Rosario At The Plate

Rosario is batting .264 with 20 doubles, six triples, three home runs and 22 walks.

Rosario is batting .500 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.

In 67.7% of his 96 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.

He has hit a long ball in 3.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 96), and 0.7% of his trips to the dish.

In 30 games this season (31.3%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (8.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

He has scored in 40 games this season (41.7%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 2 GP 45 .600 AVG .207 .600 OBP .240 .800 SLG .259 1 XBH 6 0 HR 1 1 RBI 17 0/0 K/BB 44/8 0 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings