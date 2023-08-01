On Tuesday, Amed Rosario (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Reds.

Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Amed Rosario At The Plate

  • Rosario is batting .264 with 20 doubles, six triples, three home runs and 22 walks.
  • Rosario is batting .500 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
  • In 67.7% of his 96 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
  • He has hit a long ball in 3.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 96), and 0.7% of his trips to the dish.
  • In 30 games this season (31.3%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (8.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
  • He has scored in 40 games this season (41.7%), including multiple runs in 10 games.

Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
2 GP 45
.600 AVG .207
.600 OBP .240
.800 SLG .259
1 XBH 6
0 HR 1
1 RBI 17
0/0 K/BB 44/8
0 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Athletics have a 5.80 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 148 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
  • Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.38 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering no earned runs while allowing only one hit.
  • In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.38, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
