Amed Rosario Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Athletics - August 1
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 1:28 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Amed Rosario (.378 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 73 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Ken Waldichuk. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He reached base in his only plate appearance in his most recent appearance against the Reds.
Amed Rosario Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, August 1, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Amed Rosario At The Plate
- Rosario is batting .264 with 20 doubles, six triples, three home runs and 22 walks.
- Rosario is batting .500 during his last games and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 67.7% of his 96 games this season, Rosario has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 23 multi-hit games.
- He has hit a long ball in 3.1% of his games in 2023 (three of 96), and 0.7% of his trips to the dish.
- In 30 games this season (31.3%), Rosario has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (8.3%) he had two or more. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- He has scored in 40 games this season (41.7%), including multiple runs in 10 games.
Amed Rosario Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|2
|GP
|45
|.600
|AVG
|.207
|.600
|OBP
|.240
|.800
|SLG
|.259
|1
|XBH
|6
|0
|HR
|1
|1
|RBI
|17
|0/0
|K/BB
|44/8
|0
|SB
|2
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 24th in the league with a collective 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics have a 5.80 team ERA that ranks last among all league pitching staffs.
- Athletics pitchers combine to give up 148 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (third-most in the league).
- Waldichuk makes the start for the Athletics, his 14th of the season. He is 2-6 with a 6.38 ERA and 84 strikeouts in 84 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came out of the bullpen on Wednesday when the lefty threw 4 2/3 innings against the San Francisco Giants, surrendering no earned runs while allowing only one hit.
- In 24 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 6.38, with 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .295 against him.
