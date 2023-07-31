As of December 31 the Los Angeles Chargers' odds of winning the Super Bowl, +2800, place them 12th in the league.

Watch the Chargers this season on Fubo!

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800

Looking to place a futures bet on the Chargers to win the Super Bowl this season? Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles compiled an 11-4-0 ATS record last year.

The Chargers and their opponents combined to go over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Los Angeles compiled 359.3 yards per game on offense last season (ninth in ), and it ranked 20th on defense with 346.1 yards allowed per game.

Last season the Chargers were 5-3 at home and 5-4 on the road.

Los Angeles won once as an underdog (1-5) a year ago, and went 7-2 as the favored team.

The Chargers won just twice in the AFC West (2-4) and went 7-5 in the AFC overall.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert passed for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), completing 68.2% of his throws, with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year.

In 17 games, Austin Ekeler rushed for 915 yards (53.8 per game) and 13 TDs.

In the passing game, Ekeler scored five touchdowns, with 107 catches for 722 yards.

In 13 games a season ago, Mike Williams had 63 receptions for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

In the passing game, Keenan Allen scored four TDs, catching 66 balls for 752 yards (75.2 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Eric Kendricks recorded 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and one sack in 17 games with the Vikings last year.

Bet on Chargers to win the Super Bowl and plenty more with BetMGM. Head to BetMGM using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins - +2000 2 September 17 @ Titans - +6600 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +4000 4 October 1 Raiders - +8000 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1600 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +600 8 October 29 Bears - +6600 9 November 6 @ Jets - +1600 10 November 12 Lions - +2000 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +2000 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +6600 14 December 10 Broncos - +5000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +8000 16 December 23 Bills - +800 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +5000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +600

Odds are current as of July 31 at 5:26 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.