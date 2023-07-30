After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.

He had a hitless performance in his most recent game (0-for-2) against the Reds.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Looking to place a prop bet on Will Smith? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is hitting .279 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 48 walks.

He ranks 28th in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.

Smith has reached base via a hit in 51 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.

Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 13 of them (16.7%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.

In 34 games this season (43.6%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (17.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 56.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 40 .289 AVG .269 .381 OBP .391 .528 SLG .421 14 XBH 15 10 HR 3 30 RBI 22 30/20 K/BB 20/28 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings