Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:26 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
After going 0-for-2 in his last game, Will Smith and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Graham Ashcraft) at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +185)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is hitting .279 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 48 walks.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, eighth in on base percentage, and 41st in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Smith has reached base via a hit in 51 games this season (of 78 played), and had multiple hits in 23 of those games.
- Looking at the 78 games he has played this year, he's went deep in 13 of them (16.7%), and in 3.7% of his trips to the plate.
- In 34 games this season (43.6%), Smith has picked up an RBI, and in 14 of those games (17.9%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 56.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had seven games with multiple runs (9.0%).
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|40
|.289
|AVG
|.269
|.381
|OBP
|.391
|.528
|SLG
|.421
|14
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|22
|30/20
|K/BB
|20/28
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds will send Ashcraft (5-7) to the mound to make his 20th start of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.64 ERA and 74 strikeouts through 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Tuesday, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.64, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
