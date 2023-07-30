The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.275 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts is batting .277 with 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 65 walks.

Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.

Betts will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 during his last games.

In 74.7% of his 99 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 23.2% of his games this season, and 5.9% of his chances at the plate.

In 40.4% of his games this season, Betts has tallied at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (17.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 58 games this season (58.6%), including multiple runs in 19 games.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 52 .308 AVG .250 .407 OBP .361 .632 SLG .495 28 XBH 26 15 HR 12 32 RBI 36 38/30 K/BB 35/35 3 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings