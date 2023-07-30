Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:23 AM HST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.275 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -167)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts is batting .277 with 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 65 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, he ranks 32nd in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and sixth in slugging.
- Betts will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 during his last games.
- In 74.7% of his 99 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 23.2% of his games this season, and 5.9% of his chances at the plate.
- In 40.4% of his games this season, Betts has tallied at least one RBI. In 17 of those games (17.2%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 58 games this season (58.6%), including multiple runs in 19 games.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|52
|.308
|AVG
|.250
|.407
|OBP
|.361
|.632
|SLG
|.495
|28
|XBH
|26
|15
|HR
|12
|32
|RBI
|36
|38/30
|K/BB
|35/35
|3
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 140 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Ashcraft (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 5.64 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.64, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .284 against him.
