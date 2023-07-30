The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (.161 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .217 with 11 doubles and 18 walks.

Rojas has picked up a hit in 39 of 76 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.

He has not hit a home run in his 76 games this year.

Rojas has driven in a run in 12 games this year (15.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 22 of 76 games this season, and more than once 6 times.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 37 .225 AVG .208 .288 OBP .260 .283 SLG .242 7 XBH 4 0 HR 0 7 RBI 5 18/10 K/BB 14/8 4 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings