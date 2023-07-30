Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:26 AM HST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (.161 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless performance (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1000)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Explore More About This Game
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .217 with 11 doubles and 18 walks.
- Rojas has picked up a hit in 39 of 76 games this season, with multiple hits 13 times.
- He has not hit a home run in his 76 games this year.
- Rojas has driven in a run in 12 games this year (15.8%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 22 of 76 games this season, and more than once 6 times.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|37
|.225
|AVG
|.208
|.288
|OBP
|.260
|.283
|SLG
|.242
|7
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|5
|18/10
|K/BB
|14/8
|4
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 20th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.64 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.64, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .284 batting average against him.
