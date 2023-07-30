The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (.256 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He smacked two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Reds.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy is batting .199 with eight doubles, 27 home runs and 56 walks.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 144th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.

Muncy has gotten a hit in 42 of 86 games this year (48.8%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (17.4%).

In 25.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (44.2%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those contests (19.8%).

He has scored in 45 games this year (52.3%), including 13 multi-run games (15.1%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 39 GP 47 .230 AVG .175 .376 OBP .290 .541 SLG .458 16 XBH 19 13 HR 14 28 RBI 42 41/30 K/BB 59/26 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings