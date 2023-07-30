Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:26 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Max Muncy (.256 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He smacked two homers in his most recent appearance (going 2-for-3) in his last game against the Reds.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -120)
Looking to place a prop bet on Max Muncy? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Read More About This Game
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy is batting .199 with eight doubles, 27 home runs and 56 walks.
- Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 144th in batting average, 71st in on-base percentage, and 24th in slugging.
- Muncy has gotten a hit in 42 of 86 games this year (48.8%), with more than one hit on 15 occasions (17.4%).
- In 25.6% of his games this year, he has homered, and 7.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has picked up an RBI in 38 games this season (44.2%), with two or more RBI in 17 of those contests (19.8%).
- He has scored in 45 games this year (52.3%), including 13 multi-run games (15.1%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|39
|GP
|47
|.230
|AVG
|.175
|.376
|OBP
|.290
|.541
|SLG
|.458
|16
|XBH
|19
|13
|HR
|14
|28
|RBI
|42
|41/30
|K/BB
|59/26
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 140 total home runs at a rate of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- Ashcraft (5-7) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 5.64 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- The right-hander last appeared on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, allowing two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 5.64, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are hitting .284 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.