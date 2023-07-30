The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (hitting .208 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward has 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .249.

Heyward has picked up a hit in 34 of 78 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 17 games this year (21.8%), Heyward has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 30 times this season (38.5%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.5%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 39 .238 AVG .260 .328 OBP .362 .485 SLG .450 13 XBH 11 6 HR 4 15 RBI 11 25/13 K/BB 22/15 1 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings