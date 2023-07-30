Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:27 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (hitting .208 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward has 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks while hitting .249.
- Heyward has picked up a hit in 34 of 78 games this year, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has hit a long ball in 12.8% of his games in 2023, and 4.2% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17 games this year (21.8%), Heyward has picked up an RBI, and in six of those games (7.7%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this season (38.5%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.5%).
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|39
|.238
|AVG
|.260
|.328
|OBP
|.362
|.485
|SLG
|.450
|13
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|11
|25/13
|K/BB
|22/15
|1
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.66 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft (5-7) takes the mound for the Reds in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 5.64 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 5.64, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents have a .284 batting average against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.