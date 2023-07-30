James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:26 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.487 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 143 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Reds.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman has 12 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .248.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 86th in the league in slugging.
- In 50 of 96 games this year (52.1%) Outman has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (22.9%).
- He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 96), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.
- In 25 games this season (26.0%), Outman has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (9.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- In 37 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|49
|.268
|AVG
|.230
|.364
|OBP
|.326
|.415
|SLG
|.430
|11
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|21
|57/18
|K/BB
|60/21
|10
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.66 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft (5-7 with a 5.64 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Reds, his 20th of the season.
- The right-hander's last time out was on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he went 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while allowing five hits.
- In 19 games this season, the 25-year-old has put up a 5.64 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .284 to opposing hitters.
