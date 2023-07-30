The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.487 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 143 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his last game (0-for-2) against the Reds.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -139) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman has 12 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 39 walks while hitting .248.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 96th, his on-base percentage ranks 47th, and he is 86th in the league in slugging.

In 50 of 96 games this year (52.1%) Outman has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (22.9%).

He has gone deep in 9.4% of his games in 2023 (nine of 96), and 3.4% of his trips to the plate.

In 25 games this season (26.0%), Outman has picked up an RBI, and in nine of those games (9.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

In 37 of 96 games this season, he has scored, and 14 of those games included multiple runs.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 49 .268 AVG .230 .364 OBP .326 .415 SLG .430 11 XBH 16 4 HR 8 23 RBI 21 57/18 K/BB 60/21 10 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings