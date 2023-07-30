On Sunday, Freddie Freeman (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)

Looking to place a prop bet on Freddie Freeman? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with 135 hits and an OBP of .409, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .577.

Among qualifying hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is third in slugging.

In 80 of 103 games this year (77.7%) Freeman has had a hit, and in 41 of those games he had more than one (39.8%).

Looking at the 103 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 19 of them (18.4%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.

Freeman has driven home a run in 43 games this year (41.7%), including more than one RBI in 16.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..

He has scored in 63.1% of his games this season (65 of 103), with two or more runs 22 times (21.4%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 50 GP 53 .313 AVG .343 .382 OBP .435 .522 SLG .629 24 XBH 34 9 HR 12 31 RBI 42 41/22 K/BB 42/29 8 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings