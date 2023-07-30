Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - July 30
On Sunday, Freddie Freeman (.500 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 91 points above season-long percentage) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Graham Ashcraft. First pitch is at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Reds.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -143)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with 135 hits and an OBP of .409, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .577.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks third in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks fourth and he is third in slugging.
- In 80 of 103 games this year (77.7%) Freeman has had a hit, and in 41 of those games he had more than one (39.8%).
- Looking at the 103 games he has played this year, he's hit a home run in 19 of them (18.4%), and in 4.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Freeman has driven home a run in 43 games this year (41.7%), including more than one RBI in 16.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on 11 occasions..
- He has scored in 63.1% of his games this season (65 of 103), with two or more runs 22 times (21.4%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|50
|GP
|53
|.313
|AVG
|.343
|.382
|OBP
|.435
|.522
|SLG
|.629
|24
|XBH
|34
|9
|HR
|12
|31
|RBI
|42
|41/22
|K/BB
|42/29
|8
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.66).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft (5-7) takes the mound for the Reds in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 5.64 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Tuesday, the righty went 5 1/3 innings against the Milwaukee Brewers, allowing two earned runs while surrendering five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 5.64 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .284 to his opponents.
