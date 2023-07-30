The Los Angeles Dodgers (59-44) and Cincinnati Reds (57-49) play a rubber match on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET, with the series deadlocked at 1-1.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Michael Grove (2-2) versus the Reds and Graham Ashcraft (5-7).

Dodgers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Grove - LAD (2-2, 6.19 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (5-7, 5.64 ERA)

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Michael Grove

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Grove (2-2) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up two earned runs in 4 2/3 innings pitched on Tuesday in his last outing, a matchup with the Toronto Blue Jays.

The 26-year-old has pitched in 13 games this season with a 6.19 ERA and 8.4 strikeouts per nine innings with a batting average against of .307.

None of Grove's 10 starts this season have met the criteria for a quality start.

In 10 starts, Grove has pitched through or past the fifth inning six times. He has a season average of 4.3 frames per outing.

He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Graham Ashcraft

Ashcraft makes the start for the Reds, his 20th of the season. He is 5-7 with a 5.64 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 99 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent appearance on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, the righty threw 5 1/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering five hits.

The 25-year-old has a 5.64 ERA and 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings in 19 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .284 to his opponents.

Ashcraft enters the outing with nine quality starts under his belt this year.

Ashcraft will try to continue a six-game streak of lasting five or more innings (he's averaging 5.2 frames per appearance).

In one of his 19 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Graham Ashcraft vs. Dodgers

The opposing Dodgers offense has the third-ranked slugging percentage (.453) and ranks second in home runs hit (168) in all of MLB. They have a collective .247 batting average, and are 18th in the league with 867 total hits and second in MLB action scoring 578 runs.

Ashcraft has a 10.13 ERA and a 1.875 WHIP against the Dodgers this season in 2 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .300 batting average over one appearance.

