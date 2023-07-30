Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Reds on July 30, 2023
You can see player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Spencer Steer and other players on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds ahead of their matchup at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Dodgers vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Michael Grove Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)
Grove Stats
- Michael Grove (2-2) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 11th start of the season.
- In 10 starts this season, Grove has not yet earned a quality start.
- Grove has made six starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 4.3 frames when he pitches.
- He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.
Grove Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 24
|4.2
|8
|2
|2
|6
|0
|at Orioles
|Jul. 18
|5.0
|5
|1
|1
|4
|2
|vs. Angels
|Jul. 8
|6.0
|6
|4
|4
|6
|1
|vs. Pirates
|Jul. 3
|4.0
|5
|1
|1
|3
|2
|at Rockies
|Jun. 28
|5.0
|8
|4
|4
|3
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Michael Grove's player props with BetMGM.
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 35 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 51 walks and 73 RBI (135 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.
- He has a .328/.409/.577 slash line so far this season.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 29
|0-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|0
|2
|2
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 65 walks and 68 RBI (107 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.
- He's slashing .277/.383/.560 so far this season.
- Betts brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 outings he is batting .200 with three doubles, nine walks and three RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Reds
|Jul. 28
|1-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 26
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Spencer Steer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)
Steer Stats
- Steer has 20 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 57 RBI (103 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.
- He has a slash line of .276/.361/.461 so far this season.
Steer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 29
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|at Dodgers
|Jul. 28
|2-for-4
|1
|1
|1
|5
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 25
|0-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 24
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 23
|2-for-4
|2
|0
|1
|2
|0
Bet on player props for Spencer Steer or other Reds players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.