You can see player prop bet odds for Freddie Freeman, Spencer Steer and other players on the Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds ahead of their matchup at 4:10 PM ET on Sunday at Dodger Stadium.

Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!

Dodgers vs. Reds Game Info

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!

Explore More About This Game

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Michael Grove Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Grove Stats

Michael Grove (2-2) will take the mound for the Dodgers, his 11th start of the season.

In 10 starts this season, Grove has not yet earned a quality start.

Grove has made six starts of five or more innings in 10 chances this season, and averages 4.3 frames when he pitches.

He has made 13 appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Grove Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 24 4.2 8 2 2 6 0 at Orioles Jul. 18 5.0 5 1 1 4 2 vs. Angels Jul. 8 6.0 6 4 4 6 1 vs. Pirates Jul. 3 4.0 5 1 1 3 2 at Rockies Jun. 28 5.0 8 4 4 3 2

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Michael Grove's player props with BetMGM.

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +160) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 35 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 51 walks and 73 RBI (135 total hits). He has stolen 12 bases.

He has a .328/.409/.577 slash line so far this season.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 29 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 vs. Reds Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 0 2 2 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 25 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +320) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 65 walks and 68 RBI (107 total hits). He has stolen seven bases.

He's slashing .277/.383/.560 so far this season.

Betts brings a seven-game streak with at least one hit into this one. In his last 10 outings he is batting .200 with three doubles, nine walks and three RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Reds Jul. 28 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 26 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 25 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jul. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0

Bet on player props for Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts or other Dodgers players with BetMGM.

Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Spencer Steer Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +115) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +170)

Steer Stats

Steer has 20 doubles, two triples, 15 home runs, 44 walks and 57 RBI (103 total hits). He's also stolen nine bases.

He has a slash line of .276/.361/.461 so far this season.

Steer Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Dodgers Jul. 29 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 at Dodgers Jul. 28 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0 at Brewers Jul. 25 0-for-3 1 0 0 0 0 at Brewers Jul. 24 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 23 2-for-4 2 0 1 2 0

Bet on player props for Spencer Steer or other Reds players with BetMGM.

Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.