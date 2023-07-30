On Sunday, July 30 at 4:10 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers (59-44) host the Cincinnati Reds (57-49) at Dodger Stadium. Michael Grove will get the call for the Dodgers, while Graham Ashcraft will take the mound for the Reds.

Oddsmakers list the Dodgers as -185 favorites on the moneyline, while giving the underdog Reds +150 moneyline odds. The total for the matchup has been set at 10 runs.

Dodgers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Grove - LAD (2-2, 6.19 ERA) vs Ashcraft - CIN (5-7, 5.64 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Wanting to bet on the Dodgers and Reds matchup but aren't sure how to get started? Here's a quick primer. Some of the most common betting types include the moneyline, run line, and total. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- the Dodgers (-185), for instance -- will win. It's that easy! If the Dodgers bring home the win, and you bet $10, you'd get $15.41 back.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Freddie Freeman hit a home run?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings) and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have been favored 86 times and won 50, or 58.1%, of those games.

When they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -185 or shorter, the Dodgers have a 14-13 record (winning 51.9% of their games).

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Los Angeles has a 64.9% chance to win.

The Dodgers were favored on the moneyline for eight of their last 10 games, and they finished 3-5 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Reds have won in 36, or 48%, of the 75 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Reds have a mark of 6-11 in contests where sportsbooks favor them by +150 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Dodgers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Max Muncy 0.5 (-182) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+275) 0.5 (+120) Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+150) 0.5 (+1050) 0.5 (+200) Will Smith 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+120) David Peralta 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+125) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+165) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+160) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+425) 0.5 (+145)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +450 2nd 1st Win NL West -751 - 1st

Think the Dodgers can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Los Angeles and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.