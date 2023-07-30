How to Watch the Dodgers vs. Reds Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for July 30
Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to outdo Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
Dodgers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:
- Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Time: 4:10 PM ET
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Location: Los Angeles, California
- Venue: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Explore More About This Game
Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance
- The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 168 total home runs.
- Los Angeles is third in MLB with a .453 slugging percentage.
- The Dodgers' .247 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.
- Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.6 runs per game (578 total).
- The Dodgers' .335 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.
- The Dodgers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 15 average in baseball.
- The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the majors.
- Los Angeles has the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).
- Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.273).
Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher
- Michael Grove gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.19 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- Grove has not recorded a quality start so far this season.
- Grove has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this season heading into this matchup.
- In one of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Home/Away
|Dodgers Starter
|Opponent Starter
|7/24/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 6-3
|Home
|Michael Grove
|José Berríos
|7/25/2023
|Blue Jays
|W 8-7
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Chris Bassitt
|7/26/2023
|Blue Jays
|L 8-1
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Yusei Kikuchi
|7/28/2023
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|Brandon Williamson
|7/29/2023
|Reds
|W 3-2
|Home
|Emmet Sheehan
|Luke Weaver
|7/30/2023
|Reds
|-
|Home
|Michael Grove
|Graham Ashcraft
|8/1/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Julio Urías
|Ken Waldichuk
|8/2/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Tony Gonsolin
|Hogan Harris
|8/3/2023
|Athletics
|-
|Home
|Bobby Miller
|JP Sears
|8/4/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Emmet Sheehan
|Yu Darvish
|8/5/2023
|Padres
|-
|Away
|Michael Grove
|Blake Snell
