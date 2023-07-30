Freddie Freeman and the Los Angeles Dodgers will try to outdo Jake Fraley and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all year long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 168 total home runs.

Los Angeles is third in MLB with a .453 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers' .247 batting average ranks 18th in MLB.

Los Angeles is the second-highest scoring team in baseball, averaging 5.6 runs per game (578 total).

The Dodgers' .335 on-base percentage ranks third-best in MLB.

The Dodgers strike out 8.7 times per game, the No. 15 average in baseball.

The pitching staff for Los Angeles has a collective 8.6 K/9, which ranks 17th in the majors.

Los Angeles has the 20th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.49).

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the 15th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.273).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Michael Grove gets the start for the Dodgers, his 11th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 6.19 ERA and 53 strikeouts in 56 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent outing on Tuesday against the Toronto Blue Jays, the righty went 4 2/3 innings, giving up two earned runs while surrendering eight hits.

Grove has not recorded a quality start so far this season.

Grove has pitched five or more innings in a game six times this season heading into this matchup.

In one of his 13 total appearances this season he has not surrendered an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/24/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Home Michael Grove José Berríos 7/25/2023 Blue Jays W 8-7 Home Julio Urías Chris Bassitt 7/26/2023 Blue Jays L 8-1 Home Tony Gonsolin Yusei Kikuchi 7/28/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Bobby Miller Brandon Williamson 7/29/2023 Reds W 3-2 Home Emmet Sheehan Luke Weaver 7/30/2023 Reds - Home Michael Grove Graham Ashcraft 8/1/2023 Athletics - Home Julio Urías Ken Waldichuk 8/2/2023 Athletics - Home Tony Gonsolin Hogan Harris 8/3/2023 Athletics - Home Bobby Miller JP Sears 8/4/2023 Padres - Away Emmet Sheehan Yu Darvish 8/5/2023 Padres - Away Michael Grove Blake Snell

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.