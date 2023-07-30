The Los Angeles Dodgers and Cincinnati Reds play on Sunday at 4:10 PM ET. Freddie Freeman and Matt McLain have been on a tear in recent games for their respective clubs.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -190, while the underdog Reds have +155 odds to play spoiler. The over/under is 10.5 runs for this contest.

Dodgers vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 3-5.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over seven times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have been favored on the moneyline 86 total times this season. They've gone 50-36 in those games.

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -190 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 13-11 record (winning 54.2% of its games).

The implied moneyline probablility for this matchup gives the Dodgers a 65.5% chance to win.

Los Angeles has played in 103 games with an over/under set, and have combined with its opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-39-5).

The Dodgers have gone 6-7-0 ATS this season.

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 31-19 28-25 14-19 44-25 46-27 12-17

