Dodgers vs. Reds Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 30
Sunday's contest at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (59-44) matching up with the Cincinnati Reds (57-49) at 4:10 PM ET (on July 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Dodgers, so expect a tight matchup.
The Dodgers will call on Michael Grove (2-2) against the Reds and Graham Ashcraft (5-7).
Dodgers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds
- When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers vs. Reds Score Prediction
Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Reds 4.
Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Reds
- Total Prediction: Under 10 runs
New to BetMGM Sportsbook? We've got the best offer for new users when they use promo code "GNPLAY"! Sign up with BetMGM Sportsbook using our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers. to get this great bonus for first-time depositors.
Explore More About This Game
|Dodgers vs Reds Betting Trends & Stats
|Dodgers vs Reds Player Props
|Dodgers vs Reds Pitching Matchup
Dodgers Performance Insights
- In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 3-5.
- Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.
- The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.
- This season, the Dodgers have won 50 out of the 86 games, or 58.1%, in which they've been favored.
- Los Angeles has entered 27 games this season favored by -185 or more and is 14-13 in those contests.
- The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.
- Los Angeles has scored 578 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.
- The Dodgers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.
Put your picks to the test and bet on with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!
Dodgers Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 24
|Blue Jays
|L 6-3
|Michael Grove vs José Berríos
|July 25
|Blue Jays
|W 8-7
|Julio Urías vs Chris Bassitt
|July 26
|Blue Jays
|L 8-1
|Tony Gonsolin vs Yusei Kikuchi
|July 28
|Reds
|L 6-5
|Bobby Miller vs Brandon Williamson
|July 29
|Reds
|W 3-2
|Emmet Sheehan vs Luke Weaver
|July 30
|Reds
|-
|Michael Grove vs Graham Ashcraft
|August 1
|Athletics
|-
|Julio Urías vs Ken Waldichuk
|August 2
|Athletics
|-
|Tony Gonsolin vs Hogan Harris
|August 3
|Athletics
|-
|Bobby Miller vs JP Sears
|August 4
|@ Padres
|-
|Emmet Sheehan vs Yu Darvish
|August 5
|@ Padres
|-
|Michael Grove vs Blake Snell
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.