Sunday's contest at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (59-44) matching up with the Cincinnati Reds (57-49) at 4:10 PM ET (on July 30). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Dodgers, so expect a tight matchup.

The Dodgers will call on Michael Grove (2-2) against the Reds and Graham Ashcraft (5-7).

Dodgers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET

Sunday, July 30, 2023 at 4:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 10 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In eight games over the last 10 matchups when favored by oddsmakers, the Dodgers have a record of 3-5.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

This season, the Dodgers have won 50 out of the 86 games, or 58.1%, in which they've been favored.

Los Angeles has entered 27 games this season favored by -185 or more and is 14-13 in those contests.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 64.9%.

Los Angeles has scored 578 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Dodgers' 4.49 team ERA ranks 20th among all MLB pitching staffs.

Dodgers Schedule