David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - July 30
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:26 AM HST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.359 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Looking to place a prop bet on David Peralta? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is hitting .278 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- Peralta has gotten a hit in 50 of 84 games this year (59.5%), including 16 multi-hit games (19.0%).
- He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Peralta has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (29.8%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (11.9%).
- In 26 of 84 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|45
|.283
|AVG
|.275
|.328
|OBP
|.305
|.487
|SLG
|.359
|11
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|16
|19/7
|K/BB
|25/7
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.66 team ERA that ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (140 total, 1.3 per game).
- Ashcraft (5-7) takes the mound for the Reds in his 20th start of the season. He's put together a 5.64 ERA in 99 2/3 innings pitched, with 74 strikeouts.
- The righty's most recent appearance came on Tuesday against the Milwaukee Brewers, when he tossed 5 1/3 innings, surrendering two earned runs while giving up five hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 5.64, with 6.7 strikeouts per nine innings, in 19 games this season. Opponents are batting .284 against him.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.