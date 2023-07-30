The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.359 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no home run), battle starter Graham Ashcraft and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium, Sunday at 4:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless performance (0-for-4) against the Reds.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Sunday, July 30, 2023

Sunday, July 30, 2023 Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Graham Ashcraft

Graham Ashcraft TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Explore More About This Game

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is hitting .278 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks.

Peralta has gotten a hit in 50 of 84 games this year (59.5%), including 16 multi-hit games (19.0%).

He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games this year, and 2.6% of his trips to the plate.

Peralta has picked up an RBI in 25 games this year (29.8%), with more than one RBI in 10 of them (11.9%).

In 26 of 84 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 45 .283 AVG .275 .328 OBP .305 .487 SLG .359 11 XBH 9 6 HR 1 21 RBI 16 19/7 K/BB 25/7 1 SB 0

