The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (batting .326 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, three walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Reds.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 47 walks while batting .281.

Among qualified batters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 36th in slugging.

In 66.2% of his games this year (51 of 77), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (29.9%) he recorded more than one.

He has homered in 16.9% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 44.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

In 57.1% of his games this season (44 of 77), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 40 .293 AVG .269 .382 OBP .391 .536 SLG .421 14 XBH 15 10 HR 3 30 RBI 22 30/19 K/BB 20/28 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings