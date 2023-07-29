Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:36 AM HST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (batting .326 in his past 10 games, with five doubles, three walks and five RBI), battle starting pitcher Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-5) against the Reds.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +130)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -115)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith has 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 47 walks while batting .281.
- Among qualified batters, he ranks 25th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 36th in slugging.
- In 66.2% of his games this year (51 of 77), Smith has picked up at least one hit, and in 23 of those games (29.9%) he recorded more than one.
- He has homered in 16.9% of his games this season, and 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 44.2% of his games this season, with two or more RBI in 18.2% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- In 57.1% of his games this season (44 of 77), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.1%) he has scored more than once.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|40
|.293
|AVG
|.269
|.382
|OBP
|.391
|.536
|SLG
|.421
|14
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|22
|30/19
|K/BB
|20/28
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (4.69).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.3 per game).
- Weaver (2-2) takes the mound for the Reds in his 18th start of the season. He has a 7.20 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.20 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .319 to his opponents.
