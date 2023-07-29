Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:31 AM HST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Saturday, Mookie Betts (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 65 walks while batting .277.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is sixth in slugging.
- Betts will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 over the course of his last outings.
- In 74.7% of his 99 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
- He has gone deep in 23.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Betts has driven in a run in 40 games this year (40.4%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (17.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 58 of 99 games this season, he has scored, and 19 of those games included multiple runs.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|52
|.308
|AVG
|.250
|.407
|OBP
|.361
|.632
|SLG
|.495
|28
|XBH
|26
|15
|HR
|12
|32
|RBI
|36
|38/30
|K/BB
|35/35
|3
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.69).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.3 per game).
- Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.20 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 7.20 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .319 to opposing hitters.
