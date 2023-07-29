On Saturday, Mookie Betts (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 65 walks while batting .277.

Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is sixth in slugging.

Betts will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 over the course of his last outings.

In 74.7% of his 99 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.

He has gone deep in 23.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.

Betts has driven in a run in 40 games this year (40.4%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (17.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 58 of 99 games this season, he has scored, and 19 of those games included multiple runs.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 52 .308 AVG .250 .407 OBP .361 .632 SLG .495 28 XBH 26 15 HR 12 32 RBI 36 38/30 K/BB 35/35 3 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings