On Saturday, Mookie Betts (hitting .200 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +165)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +230)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +120)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -175)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

  • Betts has 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 65 walks while batting .277.
  • Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 35th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 10th and he is sixth in slugging.
  • Betts will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 over the course of his last outings.
  • In 74.7% of his 99 games this season, Betts has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 22 multi-hit games.
  • He has gone deep in 23.2% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
  • Betts has driven in a run in 40 games this year (40.4%), including 17 games with more than one RBI (17.2%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
  • In 58 of 99 games this season, he has scored, and 19 of those games included multiple runs.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
47 GP 52
.308 AVG .250
.407 OBP .361
.632 SLG .495
28 XBH 26
15 HR 12
32 RBI 36
38/30 K/BB 35/35
3 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
  • The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.69).
  • Reds pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.3 per game).
  • Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.20 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander's most recent appearance was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has put up a 7.20 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .319 to opposing hitters.
