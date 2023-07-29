Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:32 AM HST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Miguel Rojas -- 1-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on July 29 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Reds.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 11 doubles and 18 walks while batting .219.
- In 39 of 75 games this year (52.0%) Rojas has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (17.3%).
- He has not gone deep in his 75 games this year.
- Rojas has had an RBI in 12 games this year.
- In 29.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.0%).
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|36
|GP
|37
|.231
|AVG
|.208
|.295
|OBP
|.260
|.291
|SLG
|.242
|7
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|7
|RBI
|5
|18/10
|K/BB
|14/8
|4
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.69).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 138 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
- The Reds will send Weaver (2-2) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.20 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.20, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .319 batting average against him.
