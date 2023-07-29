Miguel Rojas -- 1-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on July 29 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Reds.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

  • Rojas has 11 doubles and 18 walks while batting .219.
  • In 39 of 75 games this year (52.0%) Rojas has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (17.3%).
  • He has not gone deep in his 75 games this year.
  • Rojas has had an RBI in 12 games this year.
  • In 29.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
36 GP 37
.231 AVG .208
.295 OBP .260
.291 SLG .242
7 XBH 4
0 HR 0
7 RBI 5
18/10 K/BB 14/8
4 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in the league.
  • The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.69).
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up 138 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in the league).
  • The Reds will send Weaver (2-2) out for his 18th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.20 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The right-hander last pitched on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went four innings, allowing three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.20, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .319 batting average against him.
