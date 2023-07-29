Miguel Rojas -- 1-for-2 with an RBI in his most recent game -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the hill, on July 29 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous appearance, he went 1-for-2 with an RBI against the Reds.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +950) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Looking to place a prop bet on Miguel Rojas? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 11 doubles and 18 walks while batting .219.

In 39 of 75 games this year (52.0%) Rojas has picked up a hit, and in 13 of those games he had more than one (17.3%).

He has not gone deep in his 75 games this year.

Rojas has had an RBI in 12 games this year.

In 29.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 37 .231 AVG .208 .295 OBP .260 .291 SLG .242 7 XBH 4 0 HR 0 7 RBI 5 18/10 K/BB 14/8 4 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings