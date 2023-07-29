Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:37 AM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
On Saturday, Max Muncy (.564 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has eight doubles, 25 home runs and 56 walks while batting .195.
- Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 143rd, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.
- In 48.2% of his games this year (41 of 85), Muncy has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (16.5%) he recorded more than one.
- In 24.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.
- Muncy has picked up an RBI in 43.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.
- He has scored in 44 of 85 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|38
|GP
|47
|.220
|AVG
|.175
|.371
|OBP
|.290
|.492
|SLG
|.458
|14
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|14
|25
|RBI
|42
|41/30
|K/BB
|59/26
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds' 4.69 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds will send Weaver (2-2) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.20 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Sunday, the right-hander threw four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.20, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, in 17 games this season. Opponents have a .319 batting average against him.
