On Saturday, Max Muncy (.564 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Luke Weaver. First pitch is at 9:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Reds.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -118)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has eight doubles, 25 home runs and 56 walks while batting .195.

Among the qualified batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 143rd, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 39th in the league in slugging.

In 48.2% of his games this year (41 of 85), Muncy has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (16.5%) he recorded more than one.

In 24.7% of his games this season, he has homered, and 6.9% of his trips to the dish.

Muncy has picked up an RBI in 43.5% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 18.8% of his games. He has also plated three or more runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 44 of 85 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 38 GP 47 .220 AVG .175 .371 OBP .290 .492 SLG .458 14 XBH 19 11 HR 14 25 RBI 42 41/30 K/BB 59/26 0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings