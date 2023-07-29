Linn Grant will compete at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship in Évian-les-Bains, France at Evian Resort Golf Club from July 27-30 fresh off a win at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic.

Looking to wager on Grant at the Amundi Evian Championship this week? Keep reading for the betting trends you need before you make your picks.

Linn Grant Insights

Grant has finished below par on 11 occasions, completed her day bogey-free twice and finished 14 rounds with a better-than-average score over her last 20 rounds played.

She has carded the best score of the day in two of her last 20 rounds, while scoring among the top 10 in five rounds.

Over her last 20 rounds, Grant has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round four times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on nine occasions.

In her past five appearances, Grant has finished atop the leaderboard once.

In her past five events, Grant has finished within three shots of the leader once and posted a score better than average three times.

Grant will try to continue her streak of made cuts to 10 by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 10 18 -7 280 1 9 3 4 $754,457

Amundi Evian Championship Insights and Stats

This course is set up to play at 6,527 yards, 490 yards shorter than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Evian Resort Golf Club has seen an average tournament score of -6 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -5 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Grant has played in the past year (6,616 yards) is 89 yards longer than the course she'll be playing this week (6,527).

The tournaments she has played in the past year have seen an average score of -2. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -6.

Grant's Last Time Out

Grant was in the 95th percentile on par 3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, with an average of 2.69 strokes on the 16 par-3 holes.

Her 3.70-stroke average on the 44 par-4 holes at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic was strong, putting her in the 98th percentile of the field.

Grant shot better than 56% of the competitors at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic on par-5 holes, averaging 4.75 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.76.

Grant recorded a birdie or better on six of 16 par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic (the other participants averaged 1.9).

On the 16 par-3s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Grant had one bogey or worse (the other participants averaged 1.6).

Grant's 14 birdies or better on the 44 par-4s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic were more than the field average (5.4).

In that last outing, Grant's showing on the 44 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 5.8).

Grant finished the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic with a birdie or better on four of the 12 par-5s, more than the field average of 2.9.

On the 12 par-5s at the Greater Toledo LPGA Classic, Grant carded one bogey or worse, more than the field average of 0.8.

Amundi Evian Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par: 71 / 6,527 yards

71 / 6,527 yards Grant Odds to Win: +2000

