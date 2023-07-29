The field at the 2023 Amundi Evian Championship at Evian Resort Golf Club in Évian-les-Bains, France will feature Jiyai Shin. She and the other golfers will go for for a piece of the $6,500,000.00 purse on the par-71, 6,527-yard course from July 27-30.

Looking to wager on Shin at the Amundi Evian Championship this week? Keep reading for all the stats and odds you need to know before you make your picks.

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Jiyai Shin Insights

Over her last eight rounds, Shin has shot better than par on five occasions, while also posting one bogey-free round and five rounds with a better-than-average score.

She has posted a top-five score twice in her last eight rounds.

Shin has carded a score within three shots of the day's best in two of her last eight rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day five times.

Shin has finished in the top five once in her past two appearances.

She has qualified for the weekend in two of her past two tournaments.

Shin has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of her past two appearances, including one finish within three shots of the leader.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 2 30 -3 285 0 2 1 1 $974,228

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Amundi Evian Championship Insights and Stats

This tournament will take place on a par 71 listed at 6,527 yards, compared to the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Players have posted 69.25 strokes per round and an average score of -5 in the past year on Tour. Events hosted on this course have a slightly lower scoring average of -6.

Evian Resort Golf Club is 6,527 yards, 37 yards shorter than the average course Shin has played in the past year (6,564).

In the past year, the events she has played have had a scoring average of +1 among finishers, higher than the -6 average at this course.

Shin's Last Time Out

Shin was good on the 16 par-3 holes at the U.S. Women’s Open, averaging 2.94 strokes to finish in the 88th percentile of the field.

She averaged 4.08 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 40) at the U.S. Women’s Open, which was strong enough to place her in the 92nd percentile among all competitors on par 4s (the tournament average was 4.22).

Shin was better than 99% of the field at the U.S. Women’s Open on par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole, compared to the field average of 5.02.

Shin carded a birdie or better on two of 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, better than the field average of 1.5.

On the 16 par-3s at the U.S. Women’s Open, Shin recorded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 3.0).

Shin's four birdies or better on par-4s at the U.S. Women’s Open were more than the field average of 3.0.

At that most recent competition, Shin's showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse six times (the field's average was worse, at 8.4).

Shin ended the U.S. Women’s Open with a birdie or better on seven of the 16 par-5s, bettering the field's average of 2.8.

The field at the U.S. Women’s Open averaged 2.6 bogeys or worse on the 16 par-5s, but Shin finished without one.

Amundi Evian Championship Time and Date Info

Date: July 27-30, 2023

July 27-30, 2023 Course: Evian Resort Golf Club

Evian Resort Golf Club Location: Évian-les-Bains, France

Évian-les-Bains, France Par: 71 / 6,527 yards

71 / 6,527 yards Shin Odds to Win: +2800 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.