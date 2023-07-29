The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (hitting .208 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Blue Jays.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Jason Heyward At The Plate

  • Heyward is hitting .253 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks.
  • In 44.2% of his games this year (34 of 77), Heyward has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (18.2%) he recorded at least two.
  • In 13.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • Heyward has picked up an RBI in 22.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 30 times this season (39.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.7%).

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
37 GP 39
.245 AVG .260
.336 OBP .362
.500 SLG .450
13 XBH 11
6 HR 4
15 RBI 11
24/13 K/BB 22/15
1 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.69).
  • Reds pitchers combine to surrender 138 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
  • The Reds will send Weaver (2-2) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.20 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His last appearance came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • The 29-year-old has a 7.20 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .319 to his opponents.
