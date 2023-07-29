The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (hitting .208 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Blue Jays.

Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Jason Heyward? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Jason Heyward At The Plate

Heyward is hitting .253 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks.

In 44.2% of his games this year (34 of 77), Heyward has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (18.2%) he recorded at least two.

In 13.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.

Heyward has picked up an RBI in 22.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 30 times this season (39.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.7%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 39 .245 AVG .260 .336 OBP .362 .500 SLG .450 13 XBH 11 6 HR 4 15 RBI 11 24/13 K/BB 22/15 1 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings