Jason Heyward Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:37 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Jason Heyward (hitting .208 in his past 10 games, with a double, two home runs, four walks and four RBI), take on starting pitcher Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last appearance, he went 1-for-2 against the Blue Jays.
Jason Heyward Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +500)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Jason Heyward At The Plate
- Heyward is hitting .253 with 14 doubles, 10 home runs and 28 walks.
- In 44.2% of his games this year (34 of 77), Heyward has picked up at least one hit, and in 14 of those games (18.2%) he recorded at least two.
- In 13.0% of his games this season, he has homered, and 4.3% of his trips to the plate.
- Heyward has picked up an RBI in 22.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 7.8% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 30 times this season (39.0%), including nine games with multiple runs (11.7%).
Jason Heyward Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|39
|.245
|AVG
|.260
|.336
|OBP
|.362
|.500
|SLG
|.450
|13
|XBH
|11
|6
|HR
|4
|15
|RBI
|11
|24/13
|K/BB
|22/15
|1
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.69).
- Reds pitchers combine to surrender 138 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- The Reds will send Weaver (2-2) out to make his 18th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.20 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last appearance came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the right-hander tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- The 29-year-old has a 7.20 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings in 17 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .319 to his opponents.
