The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.475 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 131 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Reds.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
TV Channel: SportsNet LA

Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .249 with 12 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 38 walks.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.

Outman has recorded a hit in 50 of 95 games this year (52.6%), including 22 multi-hit games (23.2%).

In nine games this season, he has gone deep (9.5%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).

Outman has driven home a run in 25 games this year (26.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..

He has scored in 37 games this season (38.9%), including 14 multi-run games (14.7%).

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 49 .271 AVG .230 .364 OBP .326 .421 SLG .430 11 XBH 16 4 HR 8 23 RBI 21 56/17 K/BB 60/21 10 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings