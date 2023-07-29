James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:37 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including James Outman (.475 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 131 points above season-long percentage), take on starter Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
He had a hitless showing in his most recent game (0-for-1) against the Reds.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -133)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .249 with 12 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 38 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters in MLB, he ranks 93rd in batting average, 44th in on-base percentage, and 81st in slugging.
- Outman has recorded a hit in 50 of 95 games this year (52.6%), including 22 multi-hit games (23.2%).
- In nine games this season, he has gone deep (9.5%, and 3.4% of his trips to the dish).
- Outman has driven home a run in 25 games this year (26.3%), including more than one RBI in 9.5% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on five occasions..
- He has scored in 37 games this season (38.9%), including 14 multi-run games (14.7%).
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|49
|.271
|AVG
|.230
|.364
|OBP
|.326
|.421
|SLG
|.430
|11
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|21
|56/17
|K/BB
|60/21
|10
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.3 per game).
- Weaver (2-2) gets the starting nod for the Reds in his 18th start of the season. He has a 7.20 ERA in 80 2/3 innings pitched, with 65 strikeouts.
- In his most recent appearance on Sunday, the right-hander tossed four innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.20 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .319 to his opponents.
