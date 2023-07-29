Freddie Freeman -- batting .463 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on July 29 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Reds.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman leads Los Angeles with 135 hits and an OBP of .413, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .582.

Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.

Freeman will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer during his last games.

Freeman has picked up a hit in 80 of 102 games this season, with multiple hits 41 times.

In 19 games this year, he has gone deep (18.6%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).

Freeman has had at least one RBI in 42.2% of his games this season (43 of 102), with more than one RBI 17 times (16.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 64 games this season (62.7%), including 22 multi-run games (21.6%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 49 GP 53 .320 AVG .343 .388 OBP .435 .533 SLG .629 24 XBH 34 9 HR 12 31 RBI 42 40/22 K/BB 42/29 8 SB 4

