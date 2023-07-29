Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:36 AM HST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Freddie Freeman -- batting .463 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on July 29 at 9:10 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Reds.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman leads Los Angeles with 135 hits and an OBP of .413, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .582.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- Freeman will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer during his last games.
- Freeman has picked up a hit in 80 of 102 games this season, with multiple hits 41 times.
- In 19 games this year, he has gone deep (18.6%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
- Freeman has had at least one RBI in 42.2% of his games this season (43 of 102), with more than one RBI 17 times (16.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 64 games this season (62.7%), including 22 multi-run games (21.6%).
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|49
|GP
|53
|.320
|AVG
|.343
|.388
|OBP
|.435
|.533
|SLG
|.629
|24
|XBH
|34
|9
|HR
|12
|31
|RBI
|42
|40/22
|K/BB
|42/29
|8
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.69).
- The Reds allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds will send Weaver (2-2) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.20 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.20 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .319 to opposing hitters.
