Freddie Freeman -- batting .463 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Luke Weaver on the mound, on July 29 at 9:10 PM ET.

In his most recent appearance, he strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with two RBI) against the Reds.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +180)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman leads Los Angeles with 135 hits and an OBP of .413, plus a team-best slugging percentage of .582.
  • Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks second in batting average, third in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
  • Freeman will look to extend his seven-game hitting streak. He's batting .350 with one homer during his last games.
  • Freeman has picked up a hit in 80 of 102 games this season, with multiple hits 41 times.
  • In 19 games this year, he has gone deep (18.6%, and 4.5% of his trips to the dish).
  • Freeman has had at least one RBI in 42.2% of his games this season (43 of 102), with more than one RBI 17 times (16.7%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
  • He has scored in 64 games this season (62.7%), including 22 multi-run games (21.6%).

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
49 GP 53
.320 AVG .343
.388 OBP .435
.533 SLG .629
24 XBH 34
9 HR 12
31 RBI 42
40/22 K/BB 42/29
8 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.69).
  • The Reds allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Reds will send Weaver (2-2) to make his 18th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.20 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The righty's last time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
  • In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.20 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .319 to opposing hitters.
