The Los Angeles Dodgers (58-44) and Cincinnati Reds (57-48) meet on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET, at Dodger Stadium.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 6.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Reds will turn to Luke Weaver (2-2, 7.20 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Emmet Sheehan

The Dodgers will send Sheehan (3-1) to the mound for his seventh start this season.

The right-hander gave up eight earned runs in 3 2/3 innings pitched on Sunday in his last outing, a matchup with the Texas Rangers.

The 23-year-old has an ERA of 6.75 and 6.8 strikeouts per nine innings, with a batting average against of .243 in six games this season.

He has earned a quality start two times in six starts this season.

In six starts, Sheehan has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 4.9 frames per outing.

He has made six appearances and finished one of them without allowing an earned run.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Luke Weaver

Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.20 ERA and 65 strikeouts in 80 2/3 innings pitched.

The right-hander's last appearance came on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went four innings, surrendering three earned runs while allowing eight hits.

During 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has a 7.20 ERA and 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings, while giving up a batting average of .319 to opposing hitters.

Weaver is looking to secure his second quality start of the season.

Weaver will look to record his ninth outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He's averaging 4.7 innings per appearance.

He has made one appearances this season in which he did not give up an earned run.

Luke Weaver vs. Dodgers

The opposing Dodgers offense has a collective .249 batting average, and is 17th in the league with 865 total hits and second in MLB play with 575 runs scored. They have the third-ranked slugging percentage (.455) and are second in all of MLB with 166 home runs.

Weaver has thrown 3 2/3 innings, giving up seven earned runs on six hits while striking out four against the Dodgers this season.

