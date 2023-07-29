On Saturday, July 29 at 9:10 PM ET, the Los Angeles Dodgers (58-44) host the Cincinnati Reds (57-48) at Dodger Stadium. Emmet Sheehan will get the call for the Dodgers, while Luke Weaver will take the hill for the Reds.

The Dodgers are -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup with the Reds (+165). The over/under for the contest has been set at 10.5 runs.

Dodgers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Sheehan - LAD (3-1, 6.75 ERA) vs Weaver - CIN (2-2, 7.20 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on multiple sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

This season, the Dodgers have won 49 out of the 85 games, or 57.6%, in which they've been favored.

The Dodgers have a 12-9 record (winning 57.1% of their games) when playing as moneyline favorites of -200 or shorter.

The moneyline for this contest implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Dodgers have a 3-5 record from the eight games they were moneyline favorites over their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups, Los Angeles and its opponents combined to go over the run total eight times (all 10 of the games had set totals).

The Reds have been victorious in 36, or 48.6%, of the 74 contests they have been chosen as underdogs in this season.

The Reds have a mark of 3-7 in contests where oddsmakers favor them by +165 or worse on the moneyline.

The Reds have played as underdogs in seven of their past 10 games and have gone 4-3 in those contests.

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over three times in the last 10 games with a total.

Dodgers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+155) 0.5 (+950) 0.5 (+220) Will Smith 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+130) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (-105) 0.5 (+360) 0.5 (+155) David Peralta 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+165) Mookie Betts 1.5 (+165) 1.5 (-133) 0.5 (+230) 0.5 (+120)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win NL West -751 - 1st

