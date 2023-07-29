The Los Angeles Dodgers and Max Muncy will hit the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Will Benson on Saturday at 9:10 PM ET, in the second game of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

Sign up for Fubo to watch this matchup and make sure you don't miss any of the action all season long!

Bet with theKing of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Bet on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Discover More About This Game

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers are second-best in MLB play with 166 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks third in baseball with a .455 slugging percentage.

The Dodgers have the 16th-ranked batting average in the league (.249).

Los Angeles scores the second-most runs in baseball (575 total, 5.6 per game).

The Dodgers rank third in MLB with a .337 on-base percentage.

The Dodgers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 15th in baseball.

Los Angeles' pitching staff is 17th in MLB with a collective 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings.

Los Angeles' 4.51 team ERA ranks 21st among all MLB pitching staffs.

The Dodgers average baseball's 16th-ranked WHIP (1.275).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

Emmet Sheehan (3-1) gets the starting nod for the Dodgers in his seventh start of the season. He's put together a 6.75 ERA in 29 1/3 innings pitched, with 22 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Sunday against the Texas Rangers, when he went 3 2/3 innings, allowing eight earned runs while giving up eight hits.

Sheehan has two quality starts this year.

Sheehan heads into the matchup with four outings of five or more innings pitched this season.

He has made one appearance this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/23/2023 Rangers L 8-4 Away Emmet Sheehan Martín Pérez 7/24/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Home Michael Grove José Berríos 7/25/2023 Blue Jays W 8-7 Home Julio Urías Chris Bassitt 7/26/2023 Blue Jays L 8-1 Home Tony Gonsolin Yusei Kikuchi 7/28/2023 Reds L 6-5 Home Bobby Miller Brandon Williamson 7/29/2023 Reds - Home Emmet Sheehan Luke Weaver 7/30/2023 Reds - Home Michael Grove Graham Ashcraft 8/1/2023 Athletics - Home Julio Urías Ken Waldichuk 8/2/2023 Athletics - Home Tony Gonsolin Hogan Harris 8/3/2023 Athletics - Home Bobby Miller JP Sears 8/4/2023 Padres - Away - -

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.