Spencer Steer and the Cincinnati Reds hit the field on Saturday at Dodger Stadium against Emmet Sheehan, who is projected to start for the Los Angeles Dodgers. First pitch is set for 9:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are listed as -200 moneyline favorites for this matchup against the Reds (+165). The total is 10.5 runs for the matchup (with -105 odds to go over and -115 odds to go under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -200 +165 10.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 3-5.

The Dodgers and their opponents have combined to hit the over eight times in their last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers are 49-36 in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 57.6% of those games).

When playing as moneyline favorites with odds of -200 or shorter, Los Angeles has a 12-9 record (winning 57.1% of its games).

Based on this contest's moneyline, the Dodgers' implied win probability is 66.7%.

Los Angeles has played in 102 games with over/under set, and have combined with opponents to go over the total 59 times (59-38-5).

The Dodgers have collected a 6-7-0 record against the spread this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-19 28-25 14-19 43-25 45-27 12-17

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.