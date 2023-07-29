Saturday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (58-44) going head to head against the Cincinnati Reds (57-48) at 9:10 PM ET (on July 29). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 6-5 win for the Dodgers, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Emmet Sheehan (3-1, 6.75 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 4 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Luke Weaver (2-2, 7.20 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET

Saturday, July 29, 2023 at 9:10 PM ET Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

Dodgers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our pick for this contest is Dodgers 6, Reds 5.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Over 10.5 runs

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers Performance Insights

In eight games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 3-5.

When it comes to hitting the over, Los Angeles and its opponents are 8-2-0 in its last 10 games with a total.

The Dodgers have not played a game with a spread over their last 10 outings.

The Dodgers have won 49, or 57.6%, of the 85 games they've played as favorites this season.

Los Angeles is 12-9 this season when entering a game favored by -200 or more on the moneyline.

The bookmakers' moneyline implies a 66.7% chance of a victory for the Dodgers.

Los Angeles is among the highest-scoring teams in the majors, ranking second with 575 total runs this season.

The Dodgers have the 21st-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.51).

Dodgers Schedule