David Peralta Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 4:32 AM HST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.359 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.
In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Reds.
David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
David Peralta At The Plate
- Peralta is batting .283 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks.
- In 60.2% of his games this season (50 of 83), Peralta has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (19.3%) he recorded more than one.
- Looking at the 83 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (8.4%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.
- Peralta has had at least one RBI in 30.1% of his games this season (25 of 83), with more than one RBI 10 times (12.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
- He has scored at least one run 26 times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.
David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|45
|.294
|AVG
|.275
|.339
|OBP
|.305
|.505
|SLG
|.359
|11
|XBH
|9
|6
|HR
|1
|21
|RBI
|16
|18/7
|K/BB
|25/7
|1
|SB
|0
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.69).
- Reds pitchers combine to allow 138 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Weaver makes the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.20 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the righty tossed four innings, surrendering three earned runs while giving up eight hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has amassed an ERA of 7.20, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .319 against him.
