The Los Angeles Dodgers, including David Peralta (.359 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including no homers), battle starting pitcher Luke Weaver and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium, Saturday at 9:10 PM ET.

In his last game, he reached base in both of his plate appearances against the Reds.

David Peralta Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Luke Weaver TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

David Peralta At The Plate

Peralta is batting .283 with 12 doubles, a triple, seven home runs and 14 walks.

In 60.2% of his games this season (50 of 83), Peralta has picked up at least one hit, and in 16 of those games (19.3%) he recorded more than one.

Looking at the 83 games he has played this year, he's went deep in seven of them (8.4%), and in 2.6% of his trips to the dish.

Peralta has had at least one RBI in 30.1% of his games this season (25 of 83), with more than one RBI 10 times (12.0%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored at least one run 26 times this season (31.3%), including one multi-run game.

David Peralta Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 45 .294 AVG .275 .339 OBP .305 .505 SLG .359 11 XBH 9 6 HR 1 21 RBI 16 18/7 K/BB 25/7 1 SB 0

