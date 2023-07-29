Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - July 29
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 12:25 PM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
After hitting .250 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Luke Weaver) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.
In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023
- Game Time: 9:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Reds Starter: Luke Weaver
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor is batting .215 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 18 walks.
- Taylor is batting .294 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.
- Taylor has gotten a hit in 35 of 68 games this season (51.5%), with multiple hits on six occasions (8.8%).
- In 16.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has driven home a run in 19 games this year (27.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..
- He has scored in 24 games this year (35.3%), including six multi-run games (8.8%).
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|28
|GP
|39
|.218
|AVG
|.212
|.281
|OBP
|.288
|.437
|SLG
|.460
|10
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|8
|14
|RBI
|19
|31/7
|K/BB
|43/11
|4
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 20th in MLB.
- The Reds have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Reds allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.3 per game).
- Weaver gets the start for the Reds, his 18th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 7.20 ERA and 65 strikeouts through 80 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Sunday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the right-hander tossed four innings, giving up three earned runs while surrendering eight hits.
- In 17 games this season, the 29-year-old has an ERA of 7.20, with 7.3 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .319 against him.
