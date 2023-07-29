After hitting .250 with three doubles, a home run, four walks and seven RBI in his past 10 games, Chris Taylor and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds (who will hand the ball to Luke Weaver) at 9:10 PM ET on Saturday.

In his last game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-3) against the Reds.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Saturday, July 29, 2023

Saturday, July 29, 2023 Game Time: 9:10 PM ET

9:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Luke Weaver

Luke Weaver TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -161) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +200) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +130)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Discover More About This Game

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor is batting .215 with nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 18 walks.

Taylor is batting .294 during his last games and is on a six-game hitting streak.

Taylor has gotten a hit in 35 of 68 games this season (51.5%), with multiple hits on six occasions (8.8%).

In 16.2% of his games this season, he has hit a home run, and 5.4% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has driven home a run in 19 games this year (27.9%), including more than one RBI in 13.2% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on three occasions..

He has scored in 24 games this year (35.3%), including six multi-run games (8.8%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 28 GP 39 .218 AVG .212 .281 OBP .288 .437 SLG .460 10 XBH 12 4 HR 8 14 RBI 19 31/7 K/BB 43/11 4 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings