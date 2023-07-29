At +2800, the Los Angeles Chargers are No. 12 in the league in terms of Super Bowl-winning odds as of December 31.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles put together an 11-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Last season, the combined scoring went over the point total seven times in Chargers games.

Los Angeles ranked ninth in total offense (359.3 yards per game) and 20th in total defense (346.1 yards allowed per game) last season.

The Chargers posted a 5-3 record at home and were 5-4 on the road last year.

Los Angeles won once as an underdog (1-5) a year ago, and went 7-2 as the favored team.

The Chargers won only twice in the AFC West (2-4) and went 7-5 in the AFC overall.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert passed for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game), completing 68.2% of his passes, with 25 touchdowns and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year.

On the ground, Austin Ekeler scored 13 touchdowns and accumulated 915 yards (53.8 per game).

Also, Ekeler had 107 catches for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

In 13 games a season ago, Mike Williams had 63 receptions for 895 yards (68.8 per game) and four touchdowns.

Keenan Allen had 66 receptions for 752 yards (75.2 per game) and four touchdowns in 10 games.

As a playmaker on defense, Eric Kendricks posted 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and one sack in 17 games with the Vikings last year.

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins - +2000 2 September 17 @ Titans - +6600 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +4000 4 October 1 Raiders - +8000 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1600 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +600 8 October 29 Bears - +6600 9 November 6 @ Jets - +1600 10 November 12 Lions - +2000 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +2000 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +6600 14 December 10 Broncos - +5000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +8000 16 December 23 Bills - +800 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +5000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +600

