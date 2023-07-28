Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Will Smith (hitting .357 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .286 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 47 walks.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 30th in slugging.
- Smith has had a hit in 51 of 76 games this season (67.1%), including multiple hits 23 times (30.3%).
- He has homered in 13 games this season (17.1%), homering in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- Smith has had an RBI in 34 games this year (44.7%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (18.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 44 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|40
|.304
|AVG
|.269
|.394
|OBP
|.391
|.556
|SLG
|.421
|14
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|22
|28/19
|K/BB
|20/28
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds will send Williamson (2-2) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.45 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.45 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
