On Friday, Will Smith (hitting .357 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Will Smith At The Plate

  • Smith is batting .286 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 47 walks.
  • Among qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 30th in slugging.
  • Smith has had a hit in 51 of 76 games this season (67.1%), including multiple hits 23 times (30.3%).
  • He has homered in 13 games this season (17.1%), homering in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
  • Smith has had an RBI in 34 games this year (44.7%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (18.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • In 44 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
35 GP 40
.304 AVG .269
.394 OBP .391
.556 SLG .421
14 XBH 15
10 HR 3
30 RBI 22
28/19 K/BB 20/28
0 SB 1

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 25th across all MLB pitching staffs.
  • Reds pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Reds will send Williamson (2-2) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.45 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • The left-hander's last time out came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has a 4.45 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
