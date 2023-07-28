On Friday, Will Smith (hitting .357 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last appearance against the Blue Jays.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .286 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 47 walks.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 19th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 30th in slugging.

Smith has had a hit in 51 of 76 games this season (67.1%), including multiple hits 23 times (30.3%).

He has homered in 13 games this season (17.1%), homering in 3.8% of his plate appearances.

Smith has had an RBI in 34 games this year (44.7%), including 14 multi-RBI outings (18.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

In 44 of 76 games this season, he has scored, and seven of those games included multiple runs.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 40 .304 AVG .269 .394 OBP .391 .556 SLG .421 14 XBH 15 10 HR 3 30 RBI 22 28/19 K/BB 20/28 0 SB 1

