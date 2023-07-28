Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.195 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)
Looking to place a prop bet on Mookie Betts? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 63 walks while batting .277.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.
- Betts will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 during his last outings.
- In 73 of 98 games this season (74.5%) Betts has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).
- Looking at the 98 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 23 of them (23.5%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.
- Betts has had an RBI in 40 games this season (40.8%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (17.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- He has scored in 57 games this year (58.2%), including multiple runs in 19 games.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|52
|.307
|AVG
|.250
|.403
|OBP
|.361
|.637
|SLG
|.495
|28
|XBH
|26
|15
|HR
|12
|32
|RBI
|36
|38/28
|K/BB
|35/35
|3
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Reds pitchers combine to give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson (2-2) takes the mound for the Reds in his 13th start of the season. He has a 4.45 ERA in 58 2/3 innings pitched, with 46 strikeouts.
- His most recent appearance came on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander went six innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing three hits.
- The 25-year-old has a 4.45 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .233 to his opponents.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.