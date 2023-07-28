The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Mookie Betts (.195 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Brandon Williamson and the Cincinnati Reds at Dodger Stadium, Friday at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-2) against the Blue Jays.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +135) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -161)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 63 walks while batting .277.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, his batting average ranks 34th, his on-base percentage ranks 11th, and he is sixth in the league in slugging.

Betts will look to extend his six-game hitting streak. He's batting .250 during his last outings.

In 73 of 98 games this season (74.5%) Betts has picked up a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (22.4%).

Looking at the 98 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 23 of them (23.5%), and in 5.9% of his trips to the plate.

Betts has had an RBI in 40 games this season (40.8%), including 17 multi-RBI outings (17.3%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

He has scored in 57 games this year (58.2%), including multiple runs in 19 games.

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 46 GP 52 .307 AVG .250 .403 OBP .361 .637 SLG .495 28 XBH 26 15 HR 12 32 RBI 36 38/28 K/BB 35/35 3 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings