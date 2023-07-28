On Friday, Miguel Rojas (hitting .161 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas is hitting .217 with 11 doubles and 18 walks.

In 51.4% of his 74 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.

In 74 games played this season, he has not gone deep.

Rojas has driven in a run in 11 games this season (14.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.

He has scored in 29.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.1%.

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 37 .226 AVG .208 .291 OBP .260 .287 SLG .242 7 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 5 18/10 K/BB 14/8 4 SB 3

Reds Pitching Rankings