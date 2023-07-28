Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Miguel Rojas (hitting .161 in his past 10 games) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +125)
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas is hitting .217 with 11 doubles and 18 walks.
- In 51.4% of his 74 games this season, Rojas has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 13 multi-hit games.
- In 74 games played this season, he has not gone deep.
- Rojas has driven in a run in 11 games this season (14.9%), but has had no multiple-RBI games.
- He has scored in 29.7% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 8.1%.
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|37
|.226
|AVG
|.208
|.291
|OBP
|.260
|.287
|SLG
|.242
|7
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|18/10
|K/BB
|14/8
|4
|SB
|3
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds' 4.69 team ERA ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds surrender the fifth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.3 per game).
- Williamson (2-2 with a 4.45 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season.
- His last appearance was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the left-hander tossed six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.45, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
