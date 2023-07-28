On Friday, Max Muncy (.550 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.

Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)

Max Muncy At The Plate

Muncy has eight doubles, 25 home runs and 55 walks while batting .197.

Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 142nd, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.

Muncy has picked up a hit in 41 of 84 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.

He has gone deep in 21 games this year (25.0%), homering in 7% of his trips to the plate.

Muncy has driven home a run in 37 games this year (44.0%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..

He has scored in 44 of 84 games this season, and more than once 12 times.

Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 37 GP 47 .225 AVG .175 .374 OBP .290 .504 SLG .458 14 XBH 19 11 HR 14 25 RBI 42 41/29 K/BB 59/26 0 SB 1

