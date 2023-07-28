Max Muncy Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Max Muncy (.550 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Los Angeles Dodgers play the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a hitless showing (0-for-3) against the Blue Jays.
Max Muncy Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +260)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Max Muncy At The Plate
- Muncy has eight doubles, 25 home runs and 55 walks while batting .197.
- Among the qualifying hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 142nd, his on-base percentage ranks 76th, and he is 37th in the league in slugging.
- Muncy has picked up a hit in 41 of 84 games this season, with multiple hits 14 times.
- He has gone deep in 21 games this year (25.0%), homering in 7% of his trips to the plate.
- Muncy has driven home a run in 37 games this year (44.0%), including more than one RBI in 19.0% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on seven occasions..
- He has scored in 44 of 84 games this season, and more than once 12 times.
Max Muncy Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|37
|GP
|47
|.225
|AVG
|.175
|.374
|OBP
|.290
|.504
|SLG
|.458
|14
|XBH
|19
|11
|HR
|14
|25
|RBI
|42
|41/29
|K/BB
|59/26
|0
|SB
|1
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Reds pitching staff ranks 19th in MLB.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA among all league pitching staffs (4.69).
- Reds pitchers combine to give up 138 total home runs at a clip of 1.3 per game (fifth-most in baseball).
- Williamson gets the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.45 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- The left-hander last pitched on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when he threw six innings, allowing one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put together a 4.45 ERA and 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings across 12 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .233 to opposing hitters.
