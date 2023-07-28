James Outman -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on July 28 at 10:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

James Outman At The Plate

  • Outman is batting .250 with 12 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 37 walks.
  • Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 89th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 77th in slugging.
  • Outman has gotten at least one hit in 53.2% of his games this season (50 of 94), with at least two hits 22 times (23.4%).
  • He has gone deep in nine games this year (9.6%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
  • Outman has had at least one RBI in 26.6% of his games this season (25 of 94), with more than one RBI nine times (9.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 36 games this season (38.3%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
45 GP 49
.273 AVG .230
.363 OBP .326
.424 SLG .430
11 XBH 16
4 HR 8
23 RBI 21
56/16 K/BB 60/21
9 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Reds have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
  • The Reds give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Reds will send Williamson (2-2) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.45 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last outing on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
