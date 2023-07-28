James Outman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:27 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
James Outman -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on July 28 at 10:10 PM ET.
He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Blue Jays.
James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
James Outman At The Plate
- Outman is batting .250 with 12 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 37 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 89th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 77th in slugging.
- Outman has gotten at least one hit in 53.2% of his games this season (50 of 94), with at least two hits 22 times (23.4%).
- He has gone deep in nine games this year (9.6%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.
- Outman has had at least one RBI in 26.6% of his games this season (25 of 94), with more than one RBI nine times (9.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.
- He has scored in 36 games this season (38.3%), including multiple runs in 14 games.
James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|49
|.273
|AVG
|.230
|.363
|OBP
|.326
|.424
|SLG
|.430
|11
|XBH
|16
|4
|HR
|8
|23
|RBI
|21
|56/16
|K/BB
|60/21
|9
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds have a 4.69 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds will send Williamson (2-2) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.45 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last outing on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the left-hander went six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has an ERA of 4.45, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .233 against him.
