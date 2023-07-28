James Outman -- batting .333 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers against the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the hill, on July 28 at 10:10 PM ET.

He strung together two hits (going 2-for-4 with an RBI) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

James Outman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

James Outman At The Plate

Outman is batting .250 with 12 doubles, three triples, 12 home runs and 37 walks.

Among qualifying hitters in MLB, he ranks 89th in batting average, 48th in on-base percentage, and 77th in slugging.

Outman has gotten at least one hit in 53.2% of his games this season (50 of 94), with at least two hits 22 times (23.4%).

He has gone deep in nine games this year (9.6%), leaving the park in 3.4% of his trips to the dish.

Outman has had at least one RBI in 26.6% of his games this season (25 of 94), with more than one RBI nine times (9.6%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored in 36 games this season (38.3%), including multiple runs in 14 games.

James Outman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 49 .273 AVG .230 .363 OBP .326 .424 SLG .430 11 XBH 16 4 HR 8 23 RBI 21 56/16 K/BB 60/21 9 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings