Freddie Freeman Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .850 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on July 28 at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.
Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)
Freddie Freeman At The Plate
- Freeman has 133 hits and an OBP of .411 to go with a slugging percentage of .583. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.
- He ranks second in batting average, third in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.
- Freeman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .429 with three homers.
- In 78.2% of his games this year (79 of 101), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 40 of those games (39.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 19 games this year (18.8%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
- In 41.6% of his games this year, Freeman has tallied at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (15.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 63 games this season (62.4%), including multiple runs in 22 games.
Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|48
|GP
|53
|.316
|AVG
|.343
|.384
|OBP
|.435
|.534
|SLG
|.629
|24
|XBH
|34
|9
|HR
|12
|29
|RBI
|42
|40/21
|K/BB
|42/29
|8
|SB
|4
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
- The Reds' 4.69 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- The Reds give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds are sending Williamson (2-2) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.45 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
- The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.45, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.
