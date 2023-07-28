Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .850 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on July 28 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

  • Freeman has 133 hits and an OBP of .411 to go with a slugging percentage of .583. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.
  • He ranks second in batting average, third in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.
  • Freeman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .429 with three homers.
  • In 78.2% of his games this year (79 of 101), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 40 of those games (39.6%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in 19 games this year (18.8%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 41.6% of his games this year, Freeman has tallied at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (15.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
  • He has scored in 63 games this season (62.4%), including multiple runs in 22 games.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
48 GP 53
.316 AVG .343
.384 OBP .435
.534 SLG .629
24 XBH 34
9 HR 12
29 RBI 42
40/21 K/BB 42/29
8 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The pitching staff for the Reds has a collective 8.5 K/9, which ranks 19th in the league.
  • The Reds' 4.69 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
  • The Reds give up the fifth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Reds are sending Williamson (2-2) to make his 13th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.45 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his last appearance on Saturday, the lefty went six innings against the Arizona Diamondbacks, allowing one earned run while surrendering three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.45, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents have a .233 batting average against him.
