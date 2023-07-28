Freddie Freeman -- with a slugging percentage of .850 in his past 10 games, including four home runs -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Cincinnati Reds, with Brandon Williamson on the mound, on July 28 at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-4) against the Blue Jays.

Freddie Freeman Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Game Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +190) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -128)

Freddie Freeman At The Plate

Freeman has 133 hits and an OBP of .411 to go with a slugging percentage of .583. All three of those stats lead Los Angeles hitters this season.

He ranks second in batting average, third in on base percentage, and second in slugging among qualified batters in MLB.

Freeman enters this game on a six-game hitting streak. During his last games, he's hitting .429 with three homers.

In 78.2% of his games this year (79 of 101), Freeman has picked up at least one hit, and in 40 of those games (39.6%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 19 games this year (18.8%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his trips to the plate.

In 41.6% of his games this year, Freeman has tallied at least one RBI. In 16 of those games (15.8%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.

He has scored in 63 games this season (62.4%), including multiple runs in 22 games.

Freddie Freeman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 48 GP 53 .316 AVG .343 .384 OBP .435 .534 SLG .629 24 XBH 34 9 HR 12 29 RBI 42 40/21 K/BB 42/29 8 SB 4

Reds Pitching Rankings