The Los Angeles Dodgers (58-43) host the Cincinnati Reds (56-48) to open a three-game series at Dodger Stadium, with first pitch at 10:10 PM ET on Friday. The Dodgers are coming off a series defeat to the Blue Jays, and the Reds a series loss to the Brewers.

The Dodgers will give the ball to Bobby Miller (6-1, 4.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Brandon Williamson (2-2, 4.45 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Reds Pitcher Matchup Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Probable Pitchers: Miller - LAD (6-1, 4.28 ERA) vs Williamson - CIN (2-2, 4.45 ERA)

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Bobby Miller

The Dodgers will hand the ball to Miller (6-1) for his 11th start of the season.

The right-hander gave up three earned runs and allowed seven hits in six innings pitched against the Texas Rangers on Saturday.

The 24-year-old has pitched to a 4.28 ERA this season with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings compared to 2.6 walks per nine across 10 games.

In 10 starts this season, he's earned a quality start in four of them.

In 10 starts this season, Miller has lasted five or more innings eight times, with an average of 5.4 innings per appearance.

He has two appearances this season with zero earned runs allowed out of his 10 chances this season.

Reds Probable Starting Pitcher Tonight: Brandon Williamson

Williamson makes the start for the Reds, his 13th of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.45 ERA and 46 strikeouts in 58 2/3 innings pitched.

In his last outing on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, the lefty tossed six innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering three hits.

The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.45, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings in 12 games this season. Opponents are batting .233 against him.

Williamson is looking to prolong a second-game quality start streak in this matchup.

Williamson will try to prolong a three-game streak of pitching five or more innings (he's averaging 4.9 frames per appearance).

He has held his opponents without an earned run in one of his 12 appearances this season.

Brandon Williamson vs. Dodgers

He will take the mound against a Dodgers offense that ranks 18th in the league with 853 total hits (on a .248 batting average). The squad also slugs a collective .455 (third in the league) with 166 total home runs (second in MLB action).

Williamson has a 9.53 ERA and a 1.765 WHIP against the Dodgers this season in 5 2/3 innings pitched, allowing a .320 batting average over one appearance.

