Freddie Freeman is among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds square off at Dodger Stadium on Friday (starting at 10:10 PM ET).

Dodgers vs. Reds Game Info

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers

Freddie Freeman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Freeman Stats

Freeman has 133 hits with 35 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 50 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.

He's slashing .330/.411/.583 on the season.

Freeman will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .425 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, seven walks and eight RBI.

Freeman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 25 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 24 1-for-5 0 0 0 1 0 at Rangers Jul. 23 2-for-3 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jul. 22 4-for-5 3 2 3 10 0

Mookie Betts Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)

Betts Stats

Mookie Betts has 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 63 walks and 68 RBI (106 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.

He has a .277/.380/.561 slash line on the season.

Betts heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .195 with three doubles, eight walks and four RBI.

Betts Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Blue Jays Jul. 26 1-for-2 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 25 1-for-5 1 0 1 1 0 vs. Blue Jays Jul. 24 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jul. 23 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 at Rangers Jul. 22 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0

MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds

Jonathan India Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)

India Stats

Jonathan India has collected 98 hits with 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He's slashing .251/.336/.410 so far this season.

India brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double, three walks and an RBI.

India Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Brewers Jul. 26 1-for-4 0 0 0 2 0 at Brewers Jul. 25 1-for-4 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 23 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 22 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Diamondbacks Jul. 21 2-for-4 0 0 0 2 0

