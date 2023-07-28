Top Player Prop Bets for Dodgers vs. Reds on July 28, 2023
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 8:51 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Freddie Freeman is among the players with prop bets for the taking when the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Cincinnati Reds square off at Dodger Stadium on Friday (starting at 10:10 PM ET).
Dodgers vs. Reds Game Info
- When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET
- Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California
- How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA
MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Dodgers
Freddie Freeman Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -130)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
Freeman Stats
- Freeman has 133 hits with 35 doubles, two triples, 21 home runs, 50 walks and 71 RBI. He's also stolen 12 bases.
- He's slashing .330/.411/.583 on the season.
- Freeman will look for his seventh straight game with a hit in this matchup. During his last 10 games he is batting .425 with three doubles, a triple, four home runs, seven walks and eight RBI.
Freeman Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|2
|1
|1
|4
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 23
|2-for-3
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 22
|4-for-5
|3
|2
|3
|10
|0
Mookie Betts Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -270)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
Betts Stats
- Mookie Betts has 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs, 63 walks and 68 RBI (106 total hits). He's also stolen seven bases.
- He has a .277/.380/.561 slash line on the season.
- Betts heads into this game looking to extend his six-game hit streak. In his last 10 outings he is batting .195 with three doubles, eight walks and four RBI.
Betts Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 26
|1-for-2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 25
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Blue Jays
|Jul. 24
|1-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 23
|1-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Rangers
|Jul. 22
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
MLB Props Today: Cincinnati Reds
Jonathan India Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -179)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +750)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +225)
India Stats
- Jonathan India has collected 98 hits with 20 doubles, 14 home runs and 39 walks. He has driven in 52 runs with 11 stolen bases.
- He's slashing .251/.336/.410 so far this season.
- India brings a two-game streak with at least one hit into this one. During his last five outings he is hitting .222 with a double, three walks and an RBI.
India Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Brewers
|Jul. 26
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|at Brewers
|Jul. 25
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 23
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 22
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Diamondbacks
|Jul. 21
|2-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
