On Friday, July 28, Freddie Freeman's Los Angeles Dodgers (58-43) host Spencer Steer's Cincinnati Reds (56-48) at Dodger Stadium. The first pitch will be thrown at 10:10 PM ET.

The Dodgers are the favorite in this one, at -225, while the underdog Reds have +185 odds to upset. A 9.5-run over/under has been listed in the contest.

Dodgers vs. Reds Time and TV Channel

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Probable Pitchers: Bobby Miller - LAD (6-1, 4.28 ERA) vs Brandon Williamson - CIN (2-2, 4.45 ERA)

Dodgers vs. Reds Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

See the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.

Explore More About This Game

Dodgers vs. Reds Betting Trends and Insights

The Dodgers have won 49, or 58.3%, of the 84 games they've played as favorites this season.

The Dodgers have gone 9-6 (winning 60% of their games) when they have played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Los Angeles has a 69.2% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Dodgers played as the moneyline favorite in seven of their last 10 games, and finished 3-4 in those matchups.

In its last 10 outings (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Reds have won in 35, or 47.9%, of the 73 contests they have been named as odds-on underdogs this year.

The Reds have won all of their five games in which they were named as at least a +185 moneyline underdog.

The Reds have played as underdogs in six of their past 10 games and have gone 3-3 in those contests.

In the last 10 games with a total, Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to hit the over two times.

Dodgers vs. Reds Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Mookie Betts 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (-111) 0.5 (+250) 0.5 (+125) Will Smith 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+110) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+135) Freddie Freeman 1.5 (+190) 1.5 (+100) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+150) Miguel Rojas 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (-200) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220) Chris Taylor 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (-154) 0.5 (+375) 0.5 (+180)

Dodgers Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank NL West Rank Win World Series +500 2nd 1st Win NL West -751 - 1st

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.