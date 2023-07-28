Bobby Miller gets the nod for the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday against Jonathan India and the Cincinnati Reds. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET for this first game in a three-game series.

Dodgers vs. Reds Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodgers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Dodgers average 1.6 home runs per game to rank second in baseball with 166 total home runs.

Los Angeles ranks third in baseball, slugging .455.

The Dodgers have the 17th-ranked batting average in the majors (.248).

Los Angeles has the No. 2 offense in baseball, scoring 5.6 runs per game (570 total runs).

The Dodgers' .336 on-base percentage ranks second-best in baseball.

The Dodgers' 8.8 strikeouts per game rank 16th in the majors.

The 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Los Angeles' pitching staff ranks 17th in MLB.

Los Angeles has the 20th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.50).

Pitchers for the Dodgers combine for the 16th-ranked WHIP in baseball (1.275).

Dodgers Probable Starting Pitcher

The Dodgers will send Miller (6-1) out for his 11th start of the season. He is 6-1 with a 4.28 ERA and 53 strikeouts through 54 2/3 innings pitched.

In his most recent time out on Saturday, the righty threw six innings against the Texas Rangers, giving up three earned runs while surrendering seven hits.

Miller has registered four quality starts this year.

Miller is trying to pick up his ninth start of five or more innings this season in this matchup.

In two of his 10 total appearances this season he has not allowed an earned run.

Dodgers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Dodgers Starter Opponent Starter 7/22/2023 Rangers W 16-3 Away Bobby Miller Dane Dunning 7/23/2023 Rangers L 8-4 Away Emmet Sheehan Martín Pérez 7/24/2023 Blue Jays L 6-3 Home Michael Grove José Berríos 7/25/2023 Blue Jays W 8-7 Home Julio Urías Chris Bassitt 7/26/2023 Blue Jays L 8-1 Home Tony Gonsolin Yusei Kikuchi 7/28/2023 Reds - Home Bobby Miller Brandon Williamson 7/29/2023 Reds - Home Emmet Sheehan Luke Weaver 7/30/2023 Reds - Home Michael Grove Graham Ashcraft 8/1/2023 Athletics - Home Julio Urías Ken Waldichuk 8/2/2023 Athletics - Home Tony Gonsolin Hogan Harris 8/3/2023 Athletics - Home Bobby Miller JP Sears

