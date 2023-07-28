The Los Angeles Dodgers and Freddie Freeman will take the field against the Cincinnati Reds and Jonathan India on Friday at 10:10 PM ET, in the first of a three-game series at Dodger Stadium.

The Reds are +185 moneyline underdogs in this matchup against the Dodgers (-225). The over/under is 9.5 runs for the contest (with -105 odds to hit the over and -115 odds on the under).

Rep your team with officially licensed Dodgers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Dodgers vs. Reds Odds & Info

Date: Friday, July 28, 2023

Friday, July 28, 2023 Time: 10:10 PM ET

10:10 PM ET TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Location: Los Angeles, California

Los Angeles, California Venue: Dodger Stadium

Dodger Stadium Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Dodgers -225 +185 9.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Recent Betting Performance

The Dodgers have played as the favorite in seven of their past 10 games and have won three of those contests.

In their last 10 games with a total, the Dodgers and their opponents have failed to hit the over three times.

There has not been a spread set for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

Dodgers Betting Records & Stats

The Dodgers have put together a 49-35 record in games they were favored on the moneyline (winning 58.3% of those games).

Los Angeles has gone 9-6 (winning 60% of its games) when it has played as moneyline favorites of -225 or shorter.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Dodgers' implied win probability is 69.2%.

Los Angeles has had an over/under set by bookmakers 101 times, and have combined with opponents to go over the total in 58 of those games (58-38-5).

The Dodgers have gone 6-7-0 ATS this season.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Dodgers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 30-18 28-25 14-19 43-24 45-27 12-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.