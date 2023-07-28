Friday's game at Dodger Stadium has the Los Angeles Dodgers (58-43) going head to head against the Cincinnati Reds (56-48) at 10:10 PM ET (on July 28). Our computer prediction projects a narrow 5-4 victory for the Dodgers, so it should be a competitive matchup.

The Dodgers will give the nod to Bobby Miller (6-1, 4.28 ERA), who is eyeing win No. 7 on the season, and the Reds will counter with Brandon Williamson (2-2, 4.45 ERA).

Dodgers vs. Reds Game Info & Odds

When: Friday, July 28, 2023 at 10:10 PM ET

Where: Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California

Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California How to Watch on TV: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Dodgers vs. Reds Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Dodgers 5, Reds 4.

Total Prediction for Dodgers vs. Reds

Total Prediction: Under 9.5 runs

Dodgers Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Dodgers have a record of 3-4.

Los Angeles and its opponents have combined to hit the over seven times in its last 10 games with a total.

Oddsmakers have not set a spread for any of the Dodgers' last 10 games.

This season, the Dodgers have won 49 out of the 84 games, or 58.3%, in which they've been favored.

Los Angeles is 9-6 this season when entering a game favored by -225 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Dodgers, based on the moneyline, is 69.2%.

Los Angeles has scored 570 runs this season, which ranks second in MLB.

The Dodgers have a 4.50 team ERA that ranks 20th across all league pitching staffs.

