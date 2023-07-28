Chris Taylor Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Reds - July 28
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:26 AM HST|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Friday, Chris Taylor (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.
In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Blue Jays.
Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds
- Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
- Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)
Chris Taylor At The Plate
- Taylor has nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 17 walks while batting .213.
- Taylor will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 over the course of his last outings.
- In 50.7% of his games this year (34 of 67), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (9.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
- He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Taylor has had at least one RBI in 28.4% of his games this year (19 of 67), with more than one RBI nine times (13.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored at least once 24 times this year (35.8%), including six games with multiple runs (9.0%).
Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|27
|GP
|39
|.214
|AVG
|.212
|.272
|OBP
|.288
|.440
|SLG
|.460
|10
|XBH
|12
|4
|HR
|8
|14
|RBI
|19
|30/6
|K/BB
|43/11
|4
|SB
|2
Reds Pitching Rankings
- The Reds pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.69).
- The Reds allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Reds are sending Williamson (2-2) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.45 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
- The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.45, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
