On Friday, Chris Taylor (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

  • Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023
  • Game Time: 10:10 PM ET
  • Stadium: Dodger Stadium
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
  • Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson
  • TV Channel: SportsNet LA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Looking to place a prop bet on Chris Taylor? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Chris Taylor At The Plate

  • Taylor has nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 17 walks while batting .213.
  • Taylor will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 over the course of his last outings.
  • In 50.7% of his games this year (34 of 67), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (9.0%) he recorded multiple hits.
  • He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
  • Taylor has had at least one RBI in 28.4% of his games this year (19 of 67), with more than one RBI nine times (13.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
  • He has scored at least once 24 times this year (35.8%), including six games with multiple runs (9.0%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
27 GP 39
.214 AVG .212
.272 OBP .288
.440 SLG .460
10 XBH 12
4 HR 8
14 RBI 19
30/6 K/BB 43/11
4 SB 2

Reds Pitching Rankings

  • The Reds pitching staff is 19th in the league with a collective 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings.
  • The Reds have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (4.69).
  • The Reds allow the fifth-most home runs in baseball (138 total, 1.3 per game).
  • The Reds are sending Williamson (2-2) out for his 13th start of the season. He is 2-2 with a 4.45 ERA and 46 strikeouts through 58 2/3 innings pitched.
  • His most recent time out was on Saturday against the Arizona Diamondbacks, when the lefty went six innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up three hits.
  • The 25-year-old has put up an ERA of 4.45, with 7.1 strikeouts per nine innings, in 12 games this season. Opponents are hitting .233 against him.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.