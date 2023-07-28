On Friday, Chris Taylor (.250 batting average in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a home run, three walks and seven RBI) and the Los Angeles Dodgers face the Cincinnati Reds, whose starting pitcher will be Brandon Williamson. First pitch is at 10:10 PM ET.

In his previous game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Blue Jays.

Chris Taylor Game Info & Props vs. the Reds

Game Day: Friday, July 28, 2023

10:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Reds Starter: Brandon Williamson

Brandon Williamson TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +375) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +175) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Chris Taylor At The Plate

Taylor has nine doubles, a triple, 12 home runs and 17 walks while batting .213.

Taylor will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .263 over the course of his last outings.

In 50.7% of his games this year (34 of 67), Taylor has picked up at least one hit, and in six of those games (9.0%) he recorded multiple hits.

He has hit a home run in 16.4% of his games in 2023, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.

Taylor has had at least one RBI in 28.4% of his games this year (19 of 67), with more than one RBI nine times (13.4%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 24 times this year (35.8%), including six games with multiple runs (9.0%).

Chris Taylor Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 39 .214 AVG .212 .272 OBP .288 .440 SLG .460 10 XBH 12 4 HR 8 14 RBI 19 30/6 K/BB 43/11 4 SB 2

