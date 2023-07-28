At +2800 as of December 31, the Los Angeles Chargers aren't among the favorites to win the Super Bowl this season.

Chargers Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +300

+300 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +2800

Los Angeles Betting Insights

Los Angeles compiled an 11-4-0 record against the spread last season.

Chargers games went over the point total seven out of 17 times last season.

Los Angeles totaled 359.3 yards per game on offense last season, which ranked it ninth in the . On the defensive side of the ball, it ranked 20th, surrendering 346.1 yards per contest.

Last season the Chargers were 5-3 at home and 5-4 on the road.

Los Angeles won one game as an underdog (1-5) a year ago, and went 7-2 as the favored team.

The Chargers were 7-5 in the AFC, including 2-4 in the AFC West.

Chargers Impact Players

Justin Herbert had 25 TD passes and 10 interceptions in 17 games last year, completing 68.2% of his throws for 4,739 yards (278.8 per game).

On the ground, Austin Ekeler scored 13 touchdowns and picked up 915 yards (53.8 per game).

Also, Ekeler had 107 receptions for 722 yards and five touchdowns.

In the passing game a season ago, Mike Williams scored four TDs, hauling in 63 balls for 895 yards (68.8 per game).

In the passing game, Keenan Allen scored four TDs, hauling in 66 balls for 752 yards (75.2 per game).

As a key defensive contributor, Eric Kendricks recorded 137 tackles, 8.0 TFL, and one sack in 17 games with the Vikings last year.

2023-24 Chargers NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Dolphins - +2000 2 September 17 @ Titans - +6600 3 September 24 @ Vikings - +4000 4 October 1 Raiders - +8000 6 October 16 Cowboys - +1600 7 October 22 @ Chiefs - +600 8 October 29 Bears - +6600 9 November 6 @ Jets - +1600 10 November 12 Lions - +2000 11 November 19 @ Packers - +6600 12 November 26 Ravens - +2000 13 December 3 @ Patriots - +6600 14 December 10 Broncos - +5000 15 December 14 @ Raiders - +8000 16 December 23 Bills - +800 17 December 31 @ Broncos - +5000 18 January 7 Chiefs - +600

