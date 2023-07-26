The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (.357 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Blue Jays.

Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

Stadium: Dodger Stadium

TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Will Smith At The Plate

Smith is batting .286 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 47 walks.

Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 29th in slugging.

Smith has recorded a hit in 51 of 76 games this year (67.1%), including 23 multi-hit games (30.3%).

He has gone deep in 13 games this year (17.1%), homering in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.

Smith has picked up an RBI in 44.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 18.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.

In 57.9% of his games this year (44 of 76), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.

Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 35 GP 40 .304 AVG .269 .394 OBP .391 .556 SLG .421 14 XBH 15 10 HR 3 30 RBI 22 28/19 K/BB 20/28 0 SB 1

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings