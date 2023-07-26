Will Smith Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays - July 26
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:27 PM HST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Will Smith (.357 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starter Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He racked up two hits (going 2-for-5 with a double) in his last game against the Blue Jays.
Will Smith Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -250)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +360)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Will Smith At The Plate
- Smith is batting .286 with 15 doubles, a triple, 13 home runs and 47 walks.
- Among the qualified hitters, he ranks 17th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks eighth and he is 29th in slugging.
- Smith has recorded a hit in 51 of 76 games this year (67.1%), including 23 multi-hit games (30.3%).
- He has gone deep in 13 games this year (17.1%), homering in 3.8% of his chances at the plate.
- Smith has picked up an RBI in 44.7% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 18.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in three contests.
- In 57.9% of his games this year (44 of 76), he has scored, and in seven of those games (9.2%) he has scored more than once.
Will Smith Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|35
|GP
|40
|.304
|AVG
|.269
|.394
|OBP
|.391
|.556
|SLG
|.421
|14
|XBH
|15
|10
|HR
|3
|30
|RBI
|22
|28/19
|K/BB
|20/28
|0
|SB
|1
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Blue Jays pitching staff ranks third in the league.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs allowed (131 total, 1.3 per game).
- The Blue Jays will send Kikuchi (7-3) out to make his 21st start of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.92 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent time out on Saturday, the left-hander tossed 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.92), 36th in WHIP (1.268), and 23rd in K/9 (9.4).
