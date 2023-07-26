Mookie Betts Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays - July 26
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:24 PM HST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Mookie Betts, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, July 26 at 4:10 PM ET.
He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.
Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)
Mookie Betts At The Plate
- Betts has 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 61 walks while hitting .276.
- Among qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is sixth in slugging.
- Betts will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .227 during his last games.
- In 72 of 97 games this season (74.2%) Betts has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (22.7%).
- In 23 games this season, he has homered (23.7%, and 6.0% of his trips to the dish).
- Betts has an RBI in 40 of 97 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 58.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 19 games with multiple runs (19.6%).
Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|45
|GP
|52
|.305
|AVG
|.250
|.396
|OBP
|.361
|.638
|SLG
|.495
|28
|XBH
|26
|15
|HR
|12
|32
|RBI
|36
|38/26
|K/BB
|35/35
|3
|SB
|4
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays' 3.86 team ERA ranks sixth across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Blue Jays pitchers combine to rank 25th in baseball in home runs surrendered (131 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi (7-3 with a 3.92 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 21st of the season.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, the left-hander went 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Seattle Mariners while surrendering five hits.
- The 32-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.92), 36th in WHIP (1.268), and 23rd in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.