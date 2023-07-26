Mookie Betts, with a slugging percentage of .395 in his past 10 games -- including one home run -- will be in action for the Los Angeles Dodgers versus the Toronto Blue Jays, with Yusei Kikuchi on the mound, July 26 at 4:10 PM ET.

He had a one-hit showing in his most recent game (1-for-5) against the Blue Jays.

Mookie Betts Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

Game Time: 4:10 PM ET

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +250) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +140) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -154)

Mookie Betts At The Plate

Betts has 26 doubles, a triple, 27 home runs and 61 walks while hitting .276.

Among qualified hitters, he ranks 34th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 12th and he is sixth in slugging.

Betts will look to extend his five-game hitting streak. He's batting .227 during his last games.

In 72 of 97 games this season (74.2%) Betts has had a hit, and in 22 of those games he had more than one (22.7%).

In 23 games this season, he has homered (23.7%, and 6.0% of his trips to the dish).

Betts has an RBI in 40 of 97 games this season, with multiple RBI in 17 of them. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 58.8% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had 19 games with multiple runs (19.6%).

Mookie Betts Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 52 .305 AVG .250 .396 OBP .361 .638 SLG .495 28 XBH 26 15 HR 12 32 RBI 36 38/26 K/BB 35/35 3 SB 4

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings