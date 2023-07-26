The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (.161 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.

Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays

Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023

4:10 PM ET Stadium: Dodger Stadium

Watch this game on Fubo! Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi

Yusei Kikuchi TV Channel: SportsNet LA

SportsNet LA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)

Explore More About This Game

Miguel Rojas At The Plate

Rojas has 11 doubles and 18 walks while batting .221.

Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 52.1% of his games this season (38 of 73), with multiple hits 13 times (17.8%).

In 73 games played this year, he has not homered.

Rojas has had an RBI in 11 games this season.

In 30.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.2%).

Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 37 .234 AVG .208 .301 OBP .260 .297 SLG .242 7 XBH 4 0 HR 0 6 RBI 5 16/10 K/BB 14/8 4 SB 3

Blue Jays Pitching Rankings