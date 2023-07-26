Miguel Rojas Player Prop Bets: Dodgers vs. Blue Jays - July 26
Published: Jul. 25, 2023 at 11:25 PM HST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Los Angeles Dodgers, including Miguel Rojas (.161 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Yusei Kikuchi and the Toronto Blue Jays at Dodger Stadium, Wednesday at 4:10 PM ET.
He had two hits (going 2-for-4) in his most recent game against the Blue Jays.
Miguel Rojas Game Info & Props vs. the Blue Jays
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 26, 2023
- Game Time: 4:10 PM ET
- Stadium: Dodger Stadium
- Blue Jays Starter: Yusei Kikuchi
- TV Channel: SportsNet LA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -200)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +240)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
Explore More About This Game
Miguel Rojas At The Plate
- Rojas has 11 doubles and 18 walks while batting .221.
- Rojas has gotten at least one hit in 52.1% of his games this season (38 of 73), with multiple hits 13 times (17.8%).
- In 73 games played this year, he has not homered.
- Rojas has had an RBI in 11 games this season.
- In 30.1% of his games this year, he has scored at least once. And he's had six games with multiple runs (8.2%).
Miguel Rojas Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|34
|GP
|37
|.234
|AVG
|.208
|.301
|OBP
|.260
|.297
|SLG
|.242
|7
|XBH
|4
|0
|HR
|0
|6
|RBI
|5
|16/10
|K/BB
|14/8
|4
|SB
|3
Blue Jays Pitching Rankings
- The Blue Jays pitching staff is third in the league with a collective 9.6 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Blue Jays have a 3.86 team ERA that ranks sixth among all league pitching staffs.
- The Blue Jays rank 25th in baseball in home runs given up (131 total, 1.3 per game).
- Kikuchi makes the start for the Blue Jays, his 21st of the season. He is 7-3 with a 3.92 ERA and 108 strikeouts in 103 1/3 innings pitched.
- In his last time out on Saturday against the Seattle Mariners, the lefty went 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering five hits.
- Among pitchers who qualify in MLB play this season, the 32-year-old ranks 34th in ERA (3.92), 36th in WHIP (1.268), and 23rd in K/9 (9.4).
